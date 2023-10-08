Port run riot, put on a hot show in rain-hit Uthai

In-form star: Port's Hamilton Soares celebrates his goal against Uthai Thani.

An hour-long rain delay failed to stop Thai League 1 giants Port from cruising to a 5-1 victory at promoted Uthai Thani on Friday night.

Hamilton Soares had a double as Port ran riot in the away game and claimed three points.

The match was heading for a postponement to a later date when the heavy downpour relented and the game could get underway after a delay of 60 minutes.

Uthai Thani were off to a good start as Chigozie Mbah put them ahead in the 19th minute.

Port equalised after 24 minutes when Barros Tardeli crossed the ball for Soares to shoot home from close range.

In the 33rd minute, Port got their second goal through Noboru Shimura for a 2-1 lead and the score stood until the half-time break.

Bordin Phala added another goal to Port's tally in the 58th minute.

Soares found the net soon afterwards for his second goal of the night to give the visitors a massive 4-1 advantage.

Teerasak Poeiphimai got on the scoresheet as he completed the rout in the last minute.

Also on Friday night, 10-man Lamphun Warriors picked up a point from their home game following a 1-1 draw with Ratchaburi.

Njiva Rakotoharimalala gave Ratchaburi the upper hand in the 32nd minute and the Warriors' Dennis Murillo was sent off shortly before the break.

However, the hosts succeeded in levelling the score on 82 minutes though Siroch Chatthong.