Thai teen wins third world drone racing championship

Wanraya "Milk" Wannapong, 16, wins the women's 2023 World Drone Racing Championship in South Korea on Monday. (Photo: World Air Sports Federation / Facebook page Royal Aeronautic Sports Association of Thailand)

Wanraya "Milk" Wannapong, 16, has won her third World Drone Racing Championship, at the 2023 tournament in Namwon, South Korea.

The Royal Aeronautic Sports Association of Thailand said Ms Wanraya won the women’s event on Monday at the two-day tournament, which concludes on Tuesday.

The association said Ms Wanraya was among 115 competitors from 29 countries in the 2023 World Drone Racing Championship organised by the World Air Sports Federation (FAI). She received a prize of 8 million won (about 218,000 baht) for her victory.

She said later she was so excited her hands still shook, and she was grateful for her father's support for her interest in the sport. She said her secret to excelling in the sport was, "Do my best".

Ms Wanraya stunned the world in 2018 when, at age 11, she became the youngest drone racing champion in the contest, at the tournament in Shenzhen, China.

The following year, she continued her mastery of drone racing, retaining the crown in a competition organised by FAI, also in China.

Wanraya's race and then interview, in English, starts at 4:00:00 in the video.