Thais face Georgia, Estonia in friendlies

Thailand players Elias Dolah, left, and Kritsada Kaman arrive in Georgia on Tuesday. (Photo supplied)

Thailand national team manager Nualphan Lamsam has appointed Kritsada Kaman as captain of the War Elephants, who landed in Tbilisi on Tuesday for friendlies with Georgia and Estonia missing some key players.

Thailand are without several seasoned stars, including Chanathip Songkrasin, Theerathon Bunmathan and Teerasil Dangda, for the tour.

Defender Nicholas Mickelson has also withdrawn from the squad due to injury.

Coach Mano Polking did not call up his replacement so he has 22 players for the matches.

The War Elephants will play a friendly with Georgia on Thursday, followed by a game against Estonia in Tallinn on Oct 17.

A number of young stars -- including Athit Berg, James Beresford, Ben Davis and Yotsakorn Burapha -- have been drafted into the squad for the tour.

Nualphan also named Bordin Phala and Elias Dolah as Kritsada's deputies.

"Normally, the side is led by either Theerathon or Chanathip but they are not a part of this squad," she said.

"I discussed this matter with coach Mano Polking and we decided to appoint Kritsada as the captain.

"He is the most suitable choice because he has been one of the main players of the national side for the past two years.

"He is familiar with the players and has leadership qualities.

"The deputy captains will be Bordin and Elias as they are senior players. Elias can also help us communicate with the foreign born Thai players."

"I believe that everyone will help each other during these two matches."