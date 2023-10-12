Thailand kicks off 15-day countdown to Grand Prix

The new OR Thailand MotoGP Grand Prix trophy is officially launched during a press conference on Wednesday.

The 15-day countdown to the OR Thailand Grand Prix 2023 began on Wednesday as Thailand geared up to host the world-class motorcycling event for the fourth time this year.

The Thailand MotoGP Grand Prix 2023 will be held at Buri Ram's Chang International Circuit from Oct 27-29.

The new trophy for the 2023 championship was also officially unveiled during a press conference on Wednesday.

KTM's Portuguese rider Miguel Oliveira won the weather-hit race last year.

Presiding over the press conference yesterday was Nanat Hongchuwech, the advisor to Minister of Tourism and Sports.

"With the hard work of the Sports Authority of Thailand and the Tourism Authority of Thailand, Thailand is now ready to welcome all the spectators and tourists who will be heading to Buri Ram for the race.

"We believe that the support of all parties involved will make this the best Moto GP event and give the audience the most satisfying experience in Thailand.

"It will showcase our potential to host a world-class sports event which will be broadcast to around 800 million people in 200 countries worldwide," he added.

Apart from world-class MotoGP riders such as current world championship leader Francesco Bagnaia of Ducati, fans will also get to see Thai Moto2 ace Somkiat Chantra in action in Buri Ram.

The 24-year-old The Idemitsu Honda Team Asia rider won his second career title at the Japan Grand Prix earlier this month.

Tickets on sale

There will also be the OR Thailand Grand Prix Expo to which all ticket holders can have free access. Daily admission ticket costs 100 baht and three-day 200-baht tickets are also available, allowing fans to attend concerts, Muay Thai events and other meet and greet activities.

Fans can purchase tickets for the Grand Prix via All Ticket Counter Service at 7-Eleven stores or www.allticket.com while Expo admission tickets can be purchased at All Ticket booths from Oct 27-29 at the event venue.

For more information, please visit the Chang Circuit Buriram facebook page.