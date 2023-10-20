Tricky Beetles assignment for Buriram

Buriram's Supachai Chaided celebrates after scoring a goal.

Thai League 1 resumes on Friday after an international break with champions Buriram United travelling to high-flying Chiang Rai United.

Title contenders BG Pathum United are at home to newcomers Trat in Friday's other game.

Buriram will be looking to bounce back from their 2-2 home draw with lowly Chonburi, who were reduced to 10 men, in the previous game.

The Thunder Castle are at full strength as their Thailand players, including forward Supachai Chaided and defender Theerathon Bunmathan, did not join the national side's trip to Europe for warm-up matches.

The War Elephants lost 8-0 at Georgia last week and drew 1-1 with Estonia on Tuesday.

Third-placed Buriram will take the T1 lead if they beat the Beetles.

However, it could be a tricky assignment for Buriram as their owners do not see eye to eye for footballing and political reasons.

Pathum are likely to be without Phitiwat Sookjitthammakul and Jakkapan Praisuwan, who played for Thailand in the friendly matches and returned to Bangkok on Thursday.

But Chanathip Songkrasin, Teerasil Dangda and Sarach Yooyen, who did not travel to Europe with the national team, are available for selection.

Thongchai Sukkoki's team should be too strong for the White Elephants.

Leaders Port should have few problems when they host bottom club Lamphun Warriors on Saturday.

Muang Thong United, meanwhile, will be seeking their fourth straight win under caretaker coach Uthai Boonmoh when they visit Police Tero on Saturday.