Tawanchai takes on Superbon, gets wish

Tawanchai PK Saenchai, left, and Superbon Singha Mawynn.

The blockbuster clash between Tawanchai PK Saenchai and Superbon Singha Mawynn is back on.

Tawanchai's ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title will be on the line when the pair headline ONE Fight Night 17 on Dec 9 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

The match-up between two Thai superstars was originally mooted for ONE Fight Night 15, before a torn calf suffered in training by Superbon forced its cancellation.

Tawanchai switched back to the kickboxing ranks on short notice and went on to outpoint late replacement "Smokin" Jo Nattawut in a scintillating featherweight kickboxing firefight at the Oct 7 event.

The PK Saenchai representative had made his kickboxing debut just two months earlier with a crushing TKO victory over Davit Kiria at ONE Fight Night 13.

Immediately after the Nattawut decision was read, however, Tawanchai indicated to ONE commentator Mitch Chilson that restoring the Superbon fight was his next priority.

Now, the 24-year-old has got his wish.

Superbon is the No.1 contender in both the featherweight Muay Thai and kickboxing divisions.

The 33-year-old rebounded after losing his ONE featherweight kickboxing world title to Chingiz Allazov in January with a highlight-reel, head-kick knockout win over Turkish contender Tayfun Ozcan under kickboxing rules at ONE Fight Night 11.

For Tawanchai, the Superbon challenge will mark the first defence of his world title since he dispatched Jamal Yusupov with one kick back in February.

The featherweight Muay Thai king is riding a six-fight win streak dating back to 2021, for an overall career mark of 131-31-2.

Both men are proven knockout artists, and the pairing is guaranteed to produce fireworks when two of the best featherweight strikers on the planet finally make the walk to face off at ONE Fight Night 17.