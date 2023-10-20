Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul: A beacon of hope and philanthropy

Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul is honoured to lead the march with the Thailand Team at the opening ceremony of the 2023 Special Olympics World Summer Games in Berlin. She represents the Badminton World Federation as its deputy president at this sporting event.

In the heart of Thai society, there exists a woman whose name has become synonymous with philanthropy, leadership, and unwavering dedication to societal betterment. Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul, a multifaceted personality, has woven a tapestry of compassion and commitment throughout her life. Her contributions to various sectors, from business to sports, music, education, and healthcare, have not only transformed lives but have also elevated Thailand’s global standing.

One of Khunying Patama’s most recent endeavours, which stands as a testament to her deep empathy and visionary approach, is her wholehearted commitment to the Special Olympics Thailand. The organisation, dedicated to empowering individuals with intellectual disabilities, found a staunch ally in Khunying Patama. In her role as President of the Badminton Association of Thailand and member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), she led the Thai delegation at the 2023 Special Olympics World Summer Games in Berlin four months ago.

Khunying Patama is surrounded by special young athletes during the 2023 Special Olympics.

Nadhavathna Krishnamra (third from the right), Thai ambassador to Germany, warmly welcomes Khunying Patama (third from the left), Dr. Somsak Leeswadtrakul (right) and Dr. Naris Chiyasoot (second from the left), Chairman of Special Olympics Thailand in Berlin.

During the Games, her interactions with intellectually disabled athletes profoundly moved her. Witnessing their unwavering determination, she became determined to offer her support. Thailand, with only 35 athletes, clinched an impressive 10 gold medals, two of which came from the challenging field of Badminton. These victories were not merely triumphs, they represented years of hard work invested by Special Olympics Thailand, coaches, and volunteers nationwide.

There are more than a million adults and children with intellectual disabilities in Thailand. Socially, they are the most vulnerable and have the least opportunities in society.

Special Olympics is an international organisation that unleashes the human spirit through the transformative power of sports every day around the world. Founded in 1968 by Eunice Kennedy Shriver, a sister of US President John F. Kennedy, the Special Olympics movement has grown from a few hundred athletes to over 6 million athletes in 190 countries.

Motivated by the spirit of the Games, Khunying Patama took a novel approach to celebrate the 35th Anniversary of Special Olympics Thailand. She will chair a unique charity art program titled “Charity Art for Special Olympics Thailand by Hong Kong Artists”, bringing together acclaimed artists, including one of the world’s top 10 modern artists, Owen Wong, and two leading Chinese ink painters. The exhibition, showcasing 30 renowned masterpieces, will be held from October 27-29, 2023 at the Bangkok Art and Culture Centre.

Khunying Patama (third from the right) and Dr. Somsak Leeswadtrakul (left) pose with Timothy Shriver (third from the left), Chairman of the Special Olympics, who is the grandson of former US President John F. Kennedy.

Khunying Patama plays badminton with some athletes during the 2023 Special Olympics.

In addition, Khunying Patama will host a High Tea Art Auction at the Arnoma Hotel on Sunday, October 29, with the aim of raising funds for Thailand’s Special Olympics Sports Program across the country. For generous donors, this event offers a chance not only to own artworks by renowned artists but also to benefit from tax deductions.

“The act of giving to this noble cause will directly impact the intellectually disabled community, reflecting the spirit of compassion and promoting social inclusivity in Thai society,” emphasised Khunying Patama.

Not only Khunying Patama, but also her husband, business tycoon Dr. Somsak Leeswadtrakul, a former senator and advisor to the National Olympic Committee of Thailand, has been actively involved in supporting diverse public and social causes, ranging from sports and education to healthcare sectors.

Khunying Patama’s impact in the sports arena is truly commendable. As an IOC member, she has played a pivotal role in fostering collaboration between national and international sports organisations. During her tenure as the President of the Badminton Association of Thailand, Thai badminton has thrived, boasting over 30 players who are now ranked among the top one hundred globally.

The latest success story of the association under Khunying Patama’s guidance is Pitchamon “Pink” Opatniputh, a 16-year-old female player who recently defeated an Indonesian competitor in the girls’ singles final of the BWF World Junior Championships in Spokane, Washington, to claim the world junior championship.

These photos showcase masterpieces painted by internationally renowned artists that will be auctioned at the Arnoma Hotel on October 29, raising funds to support Special Olympics Thailand.

Nadhavathna Krishnamra (seventh from the right), Thai ambassador to Germany, warmly greets the Special Olympics Thailand board members and sponsors, including Sukit Kongtoranin, President of Chai’s Clansman Association of Thailand, and Anujtha Jaovisidha, CEO of JAO Group.

Khunying Patama’s contributions to society extend far beyond this recent initiative. In the realm of business, she has proven herself as a formidable force. With her involvement in various sectors such as steel, hotels, hospitals, real estate and logistics, she has displayed remarkable acumen for entrepreneurship.

In addition to her notable achievements in business and sports, Khunying Patama has been a dedicated advocate for cultural promotion and moral education. Her significant roles in preserving Thailand’s rich cultural heritage include serving as the Chair of the Culture and Olympic Heritage Commission of the IOC, Executive Board Member of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA), Vice President of the National Olympic Committee of Thailand, Director of the Ramathibodi Foundation, and Chairperson of the Cultural Promotion Fund. Furthermore, Khunying Patama holds key positions in various other non-profit organisations, including Chairperson of Thailand Philharmonic Orchestra, working diligently towards the betterment of Thai society.

Recognising her exceptional achievements, the Sports Reporters & Photographers Association of Thailand honoured Khunying Patama as “The Person of the Decade.” Her outstanding record, coupled with her remarkable business acumen and sports leadership, led to her being crowned “Woman of the Year 2023” by Bangkok Post, Thailand’s leading English language news media.

In a world often beset by challenges, Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul stands as a beacon of hope, compassion, and determination. Her tireless efforts and boundless generosity have not only transformed the lives of countless individuals but have also illuminated the path toward a more inclusive, compassionate, and prosperous society. Thailand, and indeed the world, are undoubtedly richer for having her in their midst.