Their Majesties open ice hockey arena

Her Majesty the Queen plays ice hockey with other players to the impression of a large crowd during the opening of Thailand International Ice Hockey Arena Chiang Mai on Friday evening. Their Majesties the King and Queen preside over the opening of the ice hockey arena. (Photo: Panumet Tanraksa)

CHIANG MAI - Their Majesties the King and Queen attended the opening of Thailand International Ice Hockey Arena Chiang Mai in this northern province on Friday evening, with the Queen actively participating in the sport.

Their Majesties arrived at the military airport at Wing 41 in Muang district on a royal plane at 6.29pm.

Chiang Mai governor Niran Pongsitthithavorn led senior officials, police and air force officers to welcome Their Majesties. A crowd of people turned up to greet them.

Their Majesties then proceeded to tambon Tha Sala in Muang district to preside over the opening of Thailand International Ice Hockey Arena Chiang Mai.

During the opening ceremony, the monarch lit ceremonial candles and incense sticks to pay homage to a Buddha image.

Pinpinat Yankornthanaphan, president of Theater of Dream Co, then presented a briefing on the objectives of the arena.

After the King pressed a button to unveil the sign of the arena, a group of Buddhist monks performed a religious ceremony.

ML Kritsada Kasemsan, president of the Ice Hockey Association of Thailand, and his team presented hockey sports T-shirts to Their Majesties.

The King watched ice hockey shows, with the Queen, who was wearing an ice hockey uniform, joining athletes in playing ice hockey to the delight of the crowd of people who gathered to catch a glimpse of Her Majesty's sport talent.

Following the event, Their Majesties departed for Wing 41 to board the royal plane.

Video: Bureau of the Royal Household