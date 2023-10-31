Saudi Arabia sole bidder for 2034 World Cup

Australia drops out on deadline day, clearing path for Saudis to stage football showpiece

Al Ahli fans wave flags and set off flares at a Saudi Pro League match against Al Nassr in Riyadh on Sept 22. (Photo: Reuters)

MELBOURNE - Saudi Arabia was left as a shoo-in to host the 2034 World Cup after Australia confirmed it would not make a bid for football’s global showpiece on Tuesday’s deadline day.

Fifa had invited bids from Asia and Oceania for the tournament by Oct 31.

Football Australia (FA) boss James Johnson had said the country was “exploring the possibility” of 2034, but on Tuesday the governing body said it would instead focus on bids for the 2026 Women’s Asian Cup and the 2029 Club World Cup.

Australia’s decision to not proceed with a 2034 bid leaves Saudi Arabia as the only confirmed bidder.

Saudi Arabia announced it would bid only minutes after football’s global governing body called for bids from Asia and Oceania on Oct 4.

The president of the Asian Football Confederation, the sport’s continental governing body to which Australia belongs, said “the entire Asian football family” would stand united in support of the Saudi bid.

A week after Fifa’s invitation, Indonesia said it was in discussions with Australia about a possible joint bid along with Malaysia and Singapore — before saying a week later that it backed Saudi Arabia’s bid.

Australia hosted a successful Women’s World Cup this year but has never hosted a men’s World Cup.

“We believe we are in a strong position to host the oldest women’s international competition in the world — the AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 — and then welcome the greatest teams in world football for the 2029 Fifa Club World Cup,” FA said.

“Achieving this …would represent a truly golden decade for Australian football.”

Fifa awarded the 2030 World Cup to Morocco, Portugal and Spain, while also adding World Cup centenary games in Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay. The US, Canada and Mexico will host the 2026 tournament.