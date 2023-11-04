Angels face out-of-sorts Port

In-form Bangkok United will be looking to take the sole lead when they visit Port in Thai League 1 today.

The unbeaten capital side have been on fire this season with 11 wins and one draw in all competitions.

The Angels have beaten the likes of Buriram United, BG Pathum United and South Korea's Jeonbuk.

Port, on the other hand, have suffered two consecutive defeats.

They were stunned by lowly Sukhothai in the league last weekend and lost to Buriram United in the FA Cup in midweek.

Bangkok United's attack will be led by Brazilian striker Willen Mota and Mahmoud Eid, who was born in Sweden but has played for the Palestine national team.

Port will pin their hopes on Brazilian forwards Hamilton Soares and Barros Tardeli to try to end the Angels' undefeated run.

Struggling Chonburi travel to Ratchaburi tomorrow.

Former champions Chonburi, who are fourth from last, got a big boost in midweek when they beat Khon Kaen United 3-0 in the FA Cup.

After this round of matches, the league will take a two-week break for the national side to take part in World Cup qualifiers.

Thailand will host China at Rajamangala National Stadium on Nov 16 and play in Singapore five days later.

Hot favourites South Korea are the other team in Group C.

The team management announced the 26 players for the matches yesterday.

The players include Chanathip Songkrasin, Theerathon Bunmathan, Sarach Yooyen, Japan-based stars Ekanit Panya and Supachok Sarachart, and Suphanat Mueanta, who plays for Belgium's OH Leuven.

Also in the team are Pansa Hemviboon, Kevin Deeromram, Manuel Tom Bihr, Elias Dolah, Kritsada Kaman, Tristan Do, Pokklaw A-Nan, Bordin Phala, Teerasil Dangda and Supachai Chaided.