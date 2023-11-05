Auction raises B3m for Special Olympics

Art for a good cause: Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul (second right), chair of the Charity Art for Special Olympics Thailand Event poses with Pichai Chunhavajira (third left), chairman of Bangchak Corporation Plc, a winning bidder. Also in the photo are Dr Naris Chaiyasoot (left), chairman of Special Olympics Thailand (SOT), and Sirium Pakdeedumrongrit (second left), an actress and the SOT's brand ambassador.

A charity auction event featuring the painted artworks of Hong Kong artists raised 3 million baht in funds to support Special Olympics Thailand.

The Charity Art for Special Olympics Thailand Event, chaired by Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul, a member of the International Olympic Committee and president of the Badminton Association of Thailand, brought together many philanthropists and art enthusiasts keen to participate.

Special Olympics Thailand provides essential support to 29,000 athletes across all 77 provinces in the country. The funds will bolster the organisation's efforts to empower athletes with intellectual disabilities.

"I would like to thank Khunying Patama and her husband Dr Somsak Leeswadtrakul for their dedication towards supporting Special Olympics Thailand and providing great opportunities to special youth," said Dr Naris Chaiyasoot, chairman of Special Olympics Thailand.

The couple have been dedicated supporters of the organisation for years, elevating Thailand to the international stage as the host of the first-ever Asia-Pacific Badminton Championships for athletes with intellectual disabilities.

Some 35 Thai athletes participated in the Special Olympics World Summer Games in Berlin in June and they clinched an impressive 10 gold medals, two of which were for badminton.