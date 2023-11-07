Kawasaki beat 10-man Pathum 4-2 in ACL

Thai side still without a point after four group stage matches

Chanathip Songkrasin, shown above chasing down Takuma Ominami of Kawasaki Frontale during the clubs’ first AFC Champions League match last month, accounted for both Pathum goals in Tuesday’s rematch in Japan.

KAWASAKI, Japan - Centre-back Kazuya Yamamura headed the decisive goal in the 68th minute as Kawasaki Frontale made it four wins from four Asian Champions League (ACL) matches with a 4-2 victory at home to BG Pathum United of Thailand in Group I on Tuesday.

The final scoreline was the same as in the loss inflicted on BG Pathum when they hosted the Japanese side on Oct 24. The Thai side is still without a point after four group matches.

Kawasaki midfielder Yasuto Wakizaka netted twice from the penalty spot on Tuesday night, while former Frontale playmaker Chanathip Songkrasin scored a brace against his old club to leave the game knotted 2-2 at the end of an entertaining first half at Todoroki Stadium.

The visitors were reduced to 10 men in the 57th minute when midfielder Freddy Alvarez was shown a straight red card for a bad challenge on Tatsuki Seko.

Marcino appeared to break the deadlock for the hosts, but the goal was erased for offside following a review by the video assistant referee.

Yamamura made it 3-2 when he leaped high to head home from Wakizaka’s corner kick.

Toru Oniki’s side had another goal scrubbed out for offside via VAR before substitute Taisei Miyashiro completed the scoring deep into injury time.

In Group G, substitute Yan Matheus struck late to secure Yokohama F Marinos a hard-fought 2-1 victory away to Kaya FC-Iloilo of the Philippines, who went down to 10 men following an 82nd-minute red card.