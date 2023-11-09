It's official: Port appoint Rangsan as head coach

Port boss Nualphan Lamsam poses with new coach Rangsan Viwatchaichok.

Port have appointed Rangsan Viwatchaichok as their new head coach after parting ways with Surapong Kongthep on Wednesday.

Port, who are currently second in the Thai League 1 table with 19 points from 10 games, said they have reached a deal with Surapong, who agreed to leave the club by mutual consent.

"We would like to thank Surapong for his good work and we wish him the best of luck for his future coaching career," said the club in a statement posted on their social media platforms.

Surapong took over as Port coach in the middle of the 2022-2023 season. He led the team to 16 wins, two draws and nine losses. He guided the club to a third-place finish in the Thai League 1 last season and also led the team to the FA Cup semi-finals as well.

Rangsan quit his post at Police Tero after a 2-2 draw with Lamphun Warriors last weekend.

Rangsan had coached Police Tero since 2018 and helped the club finish runners-up in the Thai League 2 in 2019. He also helped Police Tero reach the semi-finals of the FA Cup for the past two seasons.

The 44-year-old Rangsan, a former Thailand national team player, will begin his reign in a Thai League 1 game against Chiang Rai United on Nov 26.

Port chairwoman Nualphan Lamsam also named Thanya Wongnak as the new team manager, replacing Dr Ong-arj Korsinkha, who will move on to become the club's advisor.

Thanya was a former Police Tero team manager.