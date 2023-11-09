Buriram pull off big upset at Melbourne

Buriram United's Goran Causic, centre, celebrates with his teammates after scoring a penalty.

Thailand's Buriram United kept themselves in the picture for a place in the knockout phase of the AFC Champions League with a 1-0 upset victory over hosts Melbourne City on Wednesday.

The Group H battle was decided three minutes from time when Buriram's Goran Causic converted a penalty.

Buriram improved to six points following their second victory in four group matches.

The Thunder Castle went into the match hoping to make amends for their 2-0 home loss to the Australian club in their first encounter.

However, the Thai League 1 champions found the going tough as Melbourne went all out on attack from the word go.

Home team's Hamza Sakhi sent a shot wide early in the match and another of his long-range effort was warded off by a Buriram defender a while later.

Buriram's Haris Vuckic returned the favour by firing a shot high over the bar.

Jamie Maclaren put the ball into Buriram's net on 28 minutes but a VAR intervention caught teammate Tolgay Arslan in offside position and goal was disallowed.

Both sides had opportunities in the second half but a goal remained elusive until the 86th minute of the match when Melbourne conceded a penalty.

Aziz Behich committed a handball inside the box and Causic coolly converted from the spot to secure three points for the Thunder Castle.

In the Group H match yesterday, Japan's Ventforet Kofu thrashed Zhejiang of China 4-1.