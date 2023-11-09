11 Thais play Annika's event

Florida: Eleven Thai golfers will join the star-studded field at The Annika tournament at Pelican Golf Club at Belleair, Florida, this week.

Atthaya Thitikul, Patty Tavatanakit, Moriya Jutanugarn, Ariya Jutanugarn, Chanettee Wannasaen, Jasmine Suwannapura, Wichanee Meechai, Pornanong Phatlum, Jaravee Boonchan, Arpichaya Yubol and Pavarisa Yoktuan will compete in the US$3.25 million tournament.

World No.9 Atthaya will be back in action after taking a week off last week. The two-time winner on the LPGA Tour is still looking for her first win this year. Atthaya was a runner-up at the Maybank Championship in Malaysia a couple of weeks ago after losing to Celine Boutier of France in a nine-hole play-off.

Meanwhile reigning Olympic champion Nelly Korda will try to become the first player since 2015 to win an LPGA event in three consecutive years this week.

Sixth-ranked Korda captured the title the past two years at Pelican Golf Club -- barely an hour's drive from her home in Bradenton.

"A lot of great memories," Korda said. "And it's close to home so feels nice to drive to a tournament.

"I grew up in this weather, grew up on this grass, so I have a sense of comfort and I like the layout. You still have to make putts and play well. That's what I'm hoping for this week."

The most recent LPGA player to win an event three consecutive times was South Korean Park In-Bee at the 2013-15 Women's PGA Championships.

"To three-peat, obviously there's pressure that I want to perform, but I try not to think about it," Korda said. "I try to stay in the present as much as possible, even with all the outside noise."

The event was rebranded this year to be named for Swedish legend Annika Sorenstam, who won 72 LPGA titles, including 10 major crowns.

Sorenstam is the first player with her name on an LPGA event since Lorena Ochoa in 2017 and she also owns the LPGA record with five wins in a row at the same event -- the 2001-2005 Mizuno Classics.

The field also includes France's third-ranked Celine Boutier, a four-time LPGA winner this season and leader in the fight for the LPGA Player of the Year award, and her top rival for the honour, American Lilia Vu, plus world No.1 Yin Ruoning of China.