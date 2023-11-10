Misfiring Angels settle for draw with Kitchee in ACL

Bangkok United's Willen Mota in action against Kitchee in the ACL.

Bangkok United's perfect record in Group F of the AFC Champions League came to an end on Wednesday night as Totchtawan Sripan's side were held to a 1-1 draw by Kitchee SC despite the Hong Kong team playing the last 18 minutes with 10 men.

Willen Mota gave Bangkok the lead in spectacular fashion in the 27th minute but Mahmoud Eid saw his second-half penalty saved by Paulo Cesar and Jakob Jantscher equalised for Kitchee before Poon Pui Hin was sent off in the 72nd minute.

Despite only picking up a point, the Angels extended their lead to four points after Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors of South Korea slipped to a 2-0 loss against Lion City Sailors in Singapore as the group phase reaches its climax.

The draw gave Kitchee their first point of the campaign.

Willen's strike brightened an otherwise disappointing opening 30 minutes, with Kitchee carrying the marginally greater threat on the break.

Peerapat Notchaiya had seen his cross-cum-shot deflected wide at the other end before Willen took matters into his own hands in the 27th minute to put the hosts in front.

His 35 yard drive beat Kitchee goalkeeper Cesar after the ball bounced in front of him.

While Cesar may have been partly at fault for the goal, the 37-year-old's penalty save in the second half gave his side the platform to claim a point.

Jantscher scored with a side-foot volley across the face of Patiwat Khammai's goal after 72 minutes.

Kim Dong-Jin's side then had to battle through the last 18 minutes with 10 men when Poon was sent off after a clash with Peerapat but Kitchee clung on for a deserved point.