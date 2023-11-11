Phachara tied for Hong Kong Open lead

Phachara Khongwatmai is 16 shots under par after three rounds of the Hong Kong Open on the Fanling course. (Photo: Asian Tour)

HONG KONG - Thailand’s Phachara Khongwatmai will go into Sunday’s final round of the Hong Kong Open tied for the lead at 16-under par with former British Open champion Cameron Smith.

The Australian trailed overnight leader Phachara by one shot after play on Friday but hit six birdies around the composite Fanling course to pull level with 18 holes remaining. Phachara, who had 10 birdies to go with three bogeys on Friday, finished the third round with a 4-under 66.

The pair will be looking to join a winners’ list that includes former major champions Rory McIlroy, Greg Norman and Justin Rose when the tournament, being played for the first in four years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, concludes on Sunday.

In overcast and breezy conditions, the 2022 British Open winner made a steady start to his day, picking up a single shot in his first seven holes.

But back-to-back birdies at the eighth and ninth ignited his round and he looked set to dominate.

Smith drained a 30-foot putt at the 15th to go into sole possession of the lead but at the next dragged his tee-shot into the trees and, after only just managing to play his second out of the bushes, the Australian escaped with a bogey.

Phachara’s birdie at the same hole resulted in the lead changing hands between the playing partners, but Smith responded by rolling in a birdie putt from eight feet at the 17th to quickly make up for his error and pull level again.

Twelve players lie within five shots of the lead duo, including former US Open winner Graeme McDowell, with the Northern Irishman on 12-under, four strokes adrift.