Buriram, Sharks stars join training camp

Thailand players attend a training session.

Three Buriram United and two Chonburi players have joined the national team camp for the two Fifa World Cup qualifying round battles this month.

The War Elephants are preparing for their first two games of Asia's second qualifying round for the 2026 World Cup against China at home on Nov 16 and away at Singapore on Nov 21.

Supachai Chaided, Pansa Hemviboon and Theerathon Bunmathan reported for training after helping Buriram United pick up three points in a 1-0 away win at Melbourne City in the AFC Champions League last week.

Kritsada Kaman and Channarong Promsrikaew also joined the team after playing for the Sharks in a Thai League 1 game on Friday night.

Port winger Bordin Phala said after a training session yesterday: "We are focusing on fitness and things are looking good.

"China are a strong team and we are waiting for the tactics and other details from the coach.

"We'll have to focus on the first match [against China] as that will be the most important game."

Muang Thong United midfielder Weerathep Pomphan said: "I would like the Thai people to come and cheer us at the venue. We will do our best in these two matches."