Two more exciting bouts added to ONE Lumpinee 46

ONE Lumpinee 46 is shaping up to be one of the biggest cards in recent memory after being bolstered by two more huge fights.

ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion Joseph Lasiri is set to return from injury to defend his crown against interim divisional king Prajanchai PK Saenchai at the Dec 22 blockbuster at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

The pair have history dating back to May 2022 when Lasiri shocked the world by forcing Prajanchai to quit on his stool after three rounds of action, claiming the strawweight Muay Thai strap in the process.

"The Hurricane" then stepped up in weight to embark on an unsuccessful challenge against flyweight Muay Thai king Rodtang Jitmuangnon last November, before the Italian star was struck down by injury.

Now healthy once again, Lasiri is ready to try and repeat the dose against Prajanchai.

But the Thai star has been on a tear since the shock defeat.

The veteran of a staggering 396 professional fights reminded fans of his Muay Thai mastery with a decision win over Kompet Fairtex in January.

Then he claimed the ONE interim strawweight Muay Thai world title with a two-round demolition of legendary Sam-A Gaiyanghadao in June.

Most recently, the 32-year-old tried his hand at kickboxing and was simply too good for Algeria's Akram Hamidi on the undercard of the memorable ONE Lumpinee 34 event in September.

Also at ONE Lumpinee 46, former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama will begin his journey toward regaining divisional gold when he faces surging Scottish knockout artist Nico Carrillo.

Nong-O reigned over the bantamweight Muay Thai division for four years before a shock loss to now-two sport king Jonathan Haggerty in April.

The 37-year-old is a living legend in "the art of eight limbs" and holds a staggering 265-55-10 professional record, but he is still hungry to reclaim the crown that he defended on seven occasions.

But he'll have to stop the rapid rise of Carrillo to get back to the top.

"The King of the North" has made a huge impression since making his promotional bow with a crushing third round TKO of Furkan Karabag back in April.

The 25-year-old followed up with an even more impressive performance at ONE Lumpinee 22 in June when he crumbled Thai star Muangthai PK Saenchai to earn a 3.5 million baht contract with ONE Championship.

Carrillo was immediately installed into the No.5 spot in the divisional rankings and can send a resounding message to bantamweight Muay Thai king and fellow-UK athlete Haggerty if he passes the toughest test of his career to date by far.

ONE Lumpinee 46 is headlined by the highly anticipated all-Thai showdown between ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai and former featherweight kickboxing divisional ruler Superbon Singha Mawynn.

French Algerian kickboxing legend Anissa Meksen will also make her return on the card, when she faces Thai phenom "The Queen" Phetjeeja for the ONE interim atomweight kickboxing world title.