Thailand lose first World Cup qualifier to China

War Elephants' next test will come on Tuesday in Singapore

Thailand’s Sarach Yooyen (left) celebrates after scoring against China in the first half of Thursday’s World Cup qualifier at Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok. (Photo supplied)

Thailand began their 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifying campaign with a 2-1 home loss to China on Thursday.

Sarach Yooyen opened the scoring for the Thais with a long drive after 23 minutes at Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok.

China striker Wu Lei made it 1-1 with a tap-in six minutes later in a Group C clash in the second phase of Asian qualifying for the 2026 finals.

Substitute Wang Shangyuan finished off the War Elephants with a close-range header in the 74th minute.

Thailand, who are 112th in the Fifa world rankings, visit Singapore next Tuesday. China, ranked 79th, will host South Korea, who hammered Singapore 5-0 on Thursday.

The top two teams in each of nine groups advance to the next stage.

A record eight direct spots and one intercontinental play-off berth are up for grabs for the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) sides at the expanded 2026 World Cup.

The tournament, the first World Cup to feature 48 teams, will be hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico from June 11 to July 19, 2026

Earlier on Thursday, South Korea thrashed Singapore 5-0 in Seoul.

Cho Gue-Sung gave the hosts the lead in the 44th minute. Four minutes after the interval, Hwang Hee-Chan headed home for a 2-0 lead. Skipper Son Heung-Min made it 3-0 just after the hour.

Hwang Ui-Jo scored a penalty to make it four and Lee Kang-In completed the rout after 85 minutes.