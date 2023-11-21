Thailand won 3-1 at Singapore

Thailand won 3-1 at Singapore on Tuesday to revive their hope for a place in the 2026 Fifa World Cup.

At Singapore National Stadium, Suphanat Muenta scored twice for the War Elephants in the 66th and 87th minutes after Supachok Sarachat gave the visitors the lead after just five minutes.

Shawal Anuar was on target for the Lions in the 41st minute in a Group C match of Asia's second qualifying round for the 2026 finals to be held in the United States of America, Canada and Mexico.

Having lost to China in Bangkok in their first match last week, Thailand and their coach Mano Polking desperately needed a win at Singapore to put their campaign back on track and they deservedly got the desired result.

In the other Group C match, South Korea defeated China 3-0 in Shenzhen.

Tottenham forward Son Heung-Min scored twice in the first half and Jung Seung-Hyun completed the rout in the 87th minute.

After two matches, South Korea have six points, three ahead of Thailand and China.

Singapore, who were hammered 5-0 by South Korea in their opening game, are still looking for their first point.

The top two teams in each of nine groups advance to the next stage.