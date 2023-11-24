Flying Angels have easy outing at home

Thai League 1 resumes after the international break with leaders Bangkok United and champions Buriram United in action on Friday.

The capital side, who hold a three-point advantage at the top of the table, are at home to newcomers Nakhon Pathom.

Fourth-placed Buriram, who are six points off the pace, host Ratchaburi.

Bangkok are brimming with confidence in their chase for their first ever league title.

The Angels have not yet tasted defeat this season and should have few problems against the Tigers.

Totchtawan Sripan's men will be looking for their seventh successive league win.

They beat second-ranked Port 2-0 in their last game before the international break earlier this month with goals from Rungrath Poomchantuek and Willen Mota.

Buriram have been less convincing after they parted company with Japanese coach Masatada Ishii a few months ago.

Ishii is now coach of Thailand, replacing Mano Polking this week.

Now under Australian boss Arthur Papas, the Thunder Castle have had three consecutive draws and failed to score in their previous two league matches.

The champions will be without defender Pansa Hemviboon who got injured while playing for Thailand in a World Cup qualifier last week.

However, defender Theerathon Bunmathan and forward Supachai Chaided returned from their international duties unscathed.

Thailand lost 2-1 to China last week and won 3-1 at Singapore this week in their first two games of the 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign.

Papas also has several foreign players to pick from including Dion Cools, Lonsana Doumouya and Goran Causic.

Meanwhile, Polking thanked Thailand for giving him a chance to coach the national side.

"Thanks Thailand! Just grateful for the journey over the past two years! Taking a break is crucial to recharge and will return ready for the new challenges!" the Brazilian said in a social media post.

Polking, 47, was coach of the War Elephants for two years and two months.

Under the German-Brazilian tactician, Thailand had 21 wins, eight draws and eight losses in 37 matches.

The former Bangkok United boss guided Thailand to two Asean titles.