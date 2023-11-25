Election for president of FAT on Feb 8

Somyot Poompunmuang will step down as FAT president in February. (Photo supplied)

The next election for the Football Association of Thailand president will be held on Feb 8, 2024, the FAT said on Friday.

In a statement, the FAT said its current boss Somyot Poompunmuang had informed the organisation that he would step down from the post on Feb 8, 2024 at 12.30pm.

As a result, an FAT presidential election, as well as elections for its executive board members, will be held at 1pm on that day, the FAT said.

The polls will take place at the FAT headquarters at Rajamangala National Stadium.

Backed by Buriram United chairman Newin Chidchob and other Thai League 1 clubs, Somyot, 68, was first elected FAT president in February, 2016. His current term ends in February, 2024.

It is unclear whether the former national police chief will seek re-election.

Nualphan Lamsam, manager of the Thai national men's team, has announced her intention to stand in the FAT election.

Affectionately called 'Madam Pang', Nualphan, 57, is also chairwoman of Thai League 1 club Port.

Meanwhile, South Korea coach Juergen Klinsmann has called on the Chinese government to release their Son Jun-Ho in time for Christmas.

Beijing's foreign ministry said in May that the 31-year-old had been detained "on suspicion of accepting bribes by non-state employees," without giving details.

"Now we have only one wish for Christmas," Klinsmann said. "That is to get Son Jun-Ho released because until today, they have not proven anything that he did wrong."