Trichat bags LET money and Rookie of the Year titles

Trichat Cheenglab poses with the LET's Race to Costa del Sol and Rookie of the Year trophies. (Photo: LET)

Thailand's Trichat Cheenglab claimed the Ladies European Tour's (LET) money title and Rookie of the Year award on Sunday.

The 28-year-old could only finish in a tie for 55th after a closing 74 at the season-ending Andalucia Costa del Sol Open de Espana at the Real Club de Golf Las Brisas course in Marbella.

But that was enough for her to finish top of the Race to Costa del Sol by less than 100 points ahead of Thai-French Celine Boutier, the reigning Evian Championship winner.

Trichat is the sixth player to win both the LET's Race to Costa del Sol and Rookie of the Year titles in the same season.

Trichat, who won the 2023 Big Green Egg Open in the Netherlands, followed in the footsteps of compatriot Atthaya Thitikul who secured the honours in 2021.

Meanwhile, India's Aditi Ashok got her second LET victory of the season triumphing by two shots at the Andalucia Costa del Sol Open de Espana.

The two-time Olympian had an impressive week where she improved round by round at Real Club de Golf Las Brisas.

After rounds of 69-68-68 on the first three days, Ashok carded an excellent bogey-free 66 on the final day to win with a total of 17-under-par.

Dutch star Anne Van Dam ended the week in second place on 15-under-par after a final round of 68.

"It started out slow. I was missing a lot of birdies for the first six to eight holes," said Ashok. "I hit it close on seven, after that I felt like I still had a chance. Initially, it felt like I was two shots away the whole time. I'm glad it picked up on the back nine.

"It was a great battle. Anne [Van Dam], when she's playing good, she can blow the field away and win by five to 10 shots. I knew I had to not stop making birdies and to keep trying."