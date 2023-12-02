Chapchai, Rahman forge ahead in style

Taipei: Veteran playmakers Siddikur Rahman and Chapchai Nirat rekindled the kind of magic that saw them win multiple titles on the Asian Tour by taking a share of the halfway lead in the US$400,000 Taiwan Glass Taifong Open at Taifong Golf Club on Friday.

Bangladesh's long-time No.1 golfer Siddikur, who is in 89th place on the Asian Tour Order of Merit and striving to keep his tour card with just one more event to go after this week, carded a six-under-par 66, while Chapchai, from Thailand, shot his second successive 67.

They led on 10-under 134 by one from Taiwan's Liao Huan-jyun, the joint first-round leader, and Thailand's Suteepat Prateeptienchai, who returned rounds of 70 and 67 respectively.

Thai duo Pavit Tangkamolprasert and Natipong Srithong, after rounds of 67 and 69, were an additional stroke behind.

Chapchai, 40, birdied the 17th and eagled the 18th, both par-fives, to leapfrog to the top. He made five birdies in total and two bogeys.

"I am just here to enjoy myself," said the Thai golfer, a four-time winner on the Asian Tour.

"The first time I played here, it was difficult but last year I found it okay. Not too much thinking at the weekend is the most important thing."

He is attempting to win his first Asian Tour title in nine years, a target he has set himself over the past two seasons after deciding to refocus and work harder on his game with his coach, as well as improve his fitness.

Rahman, a two-time winner on the Asian Tour with the most recent being the Indian Open a decade ago, collected eight birdies and dropped two shots.

"It was a wonderful day, and my feeling was excellent," said the 39-year-old from Dhaka.

"I don't think so much about trying to keep my card because if I think about it the pressure will be on me, so I don't want that pressure.

"I just want to enjoy my game, that was the plan, and this is the plan that will remain."