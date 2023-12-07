'Excited' Nualphan files nomination

Thailand national team manager Nualphan Lamsam at the FAT headquarters. PR

Thailand national team manager Nualphan Lamsam on Wednesday became the first candidate to officially submit her nomination for the Football Association of Thailand presidential election, eliciting a confirmation from current FAT chief Pol Gen Somyot Poompunmuang that he won't be seeking a re-election.

Nualphan, nicknamed "Madame Pang" by the media, handed her nomination papers to officials at the FAT headquarters and admitted that she was "feeling really excited".

The other members of her panel, led by deputy FAT chairmen candidates Pavin Bhirombhakdi, Annop Sintothong, Adisak Benjasiriwan, Dr Chanvit Phalajivin and Viluck Lohthong, will be submitting their nominations later.

Nualphan, the chairwoman of Thai League 1 title contenders Port, said: "Today, I am feeling really excited. I have been associated with Thai football for a long time and it's my intention to make things better.

"I have the support of 65 Thai league clubs who have the right to vote in the election, but let's wait and see poll result first."

The FAT presidential election will take place on Feb 8 next year when incumbent association chief Somyot relinquish his post.

Nualphan added: "I'll initiate several projects aimed at improving the standard of our national teams.

"There are a number of other issues that need to be tackled soon, including problems related to the payment of subsidies to Thai League 2 and 3 clubs and the issue of live broadcast rights for Thai League 1.

"The FAT, under its current president Pol Gen Somyot Poompunmuang, has done many things and if I am elected, I will continue these projects and try to improve them.

"The FAT's main problem is a lack of sponsorship, so I will work in close cooperation with the Minister of Tourism and Sports, the Sports Authority of Thailand and also the National Sports Development Fund (NSDF) to generate more funds for the association.

"You can see from the team that I have put together -- it only includes people who really love football."

Nualphan also said she will soon finalise the contract with the new Thailand national team coach Masatada Ishii.

"The contract with Ishii will finish within next week. There is a big match coming up for the Thai national team as they play Japan on Jan 1 in Tokyo."

Meanwhile, Somyot told media after the FAT had received Nualphan's nomination that he thinks "she is the right person for the job.

"I spoke to Madam Pang long time ago and told her that she should contest for the FAT president's office, but she was reluctant at the time.

"Later she changed her mind when I and Khun Pavin Bhirombhakdi [BG Pathum United chairman] convinced her to go for it.

"I don't see anyone around who is more capable than Khun Nualphan to lead the FAT.

"I had delayed my decision on seeking a re-election because I was worried that she would change her mind again.

"Now that Khun Pang has publicly announced her candidacy and I have seen her team, I do not intend to contest the election anymore."