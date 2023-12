Their Majesties in Phuket for King's Cup Regatta

Their Majesties the King and Queen are in Phuket on Thursday to attend a practice session for the Phuket King's Cup Regatta. (Pool photos)

PHUKET: Their Majesties the King and Queen visited this southern island province on Thursday, overseeing a practice session for the esteemed 35th Phuket King's Cup Regatta, an international sailing competition.

Her Majesty the Queen also participated by joining the racing team aboard the yacht THA72, competing in the IRC Zero class.

The internationally renowned competition, which began on Dec 4 at Kata Beach, is scheduled to conclude its events on Saturday.