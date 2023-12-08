Warong puts his name down for FAT chief position

Warong Thiuthas has joined the race for presidency of the Football Association of Thailand (FAT).

Warong Thiuthas arrives at the Thai FA headquarters on Thursday.

The former Thai League secretary-general and ex-FAT spokesman became the second candidate to submit his application for the job at the FAT headquarters on Thursday.

National team manager Nualphan Lamsam was the first to submit her nomination on Wednesday for next year's election.

Warong, who officially launched his campaign themed "Get It Right", said he has been supported by three clubs -- Thai League 2 side Samut Prakan City, and Thai League 3 members Phitsanulok FC and Phitsanulok Unity.

Warong said there are mainly three things the sport needs to work on.

"The first issue is the structure of Thai football, which I think need to be modernised in order to expand," he said.

"The second is the value of the live broadcast which has decreased a lot. We have to think about what is happening with the value of the league. I'm not talking about the broadcasting rights only, but we will have to see whether clubs are now worth as an investment or not.

"The other thing is the standard of officiating. Many teams complain to me about this issue on a weekly basis. It doesn't mean that the referees do not do their job well but sometimes the understanding of the clubs in the referees' decision-making is inaccurate.

"Teams often send clips to me about red-card incidents which I think should only be yellow. There are still inconsistencies and this issue needs to be addressed."

The election will take place on Feb 8 next year when incumbent FAT chief Somyot Poompunmuang relinquish his post on the same day.

- Chonburi coach quits -

Japanese coach Makoto Teguramori has stepped down as Chonburi coach after a string of poor results which saw the team languishing in the relegation zone in the Thai League 1 standings.

Assistant coach Nattawut Vijitrwechakarn has been appointed as interim boss.

The Sharks are currently 15th with just 10 points from 11 games. The club have won only two league matches so far this season and were knocked out in the FA Cup round of 32 and the League Cup round of 16.