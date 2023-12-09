Pauline enters FAT presidential contest

FAT presidential candidate Pauline Ngarmpring, third right, poses with members of her team at the organisation's headquarters on Friday.

Pauline Ngarmpring has entered the race for the Football Association of Thailand (FAT) presidency.

Pauline, also known as Payurin, submitted her application to stand in the FAT presidential election at its headquarters on Friday.

Two other people, Thanasak Suraprasert and Surachai Niwatphan, also joined the contest on Friday.

There are now five candidates with the other two being Port FC chairwoman Nualphan Lamsam and former Thai League secretary-general Warong Thiuthas.

Applications for the Feb 8, 2024 election will be closed at 5pm on Saturday.

Members of Pauline's team include former Thailand players Chalermwut Sa-ngarpol and Pichai Kongsri.

"I want to change Thai football and take the national team closer to the top Asian teams," said Pauline whose campaign theme is 'Thai Football Transformation.'

She said she would help football clubs, particularly those in the lower leagues, get more income and push for youth development with concrete plans.

Pauline, 56, said her members are those who can really work and not those who only attend meetings.

Nualphan claimed she is backed by some 60 football clubs while Warong said he has the support of about 40 clubs.

Asked how many clubs are under her control, Pauline said: "I respect every voter and I don't want to say how many backers I have at the moment. We still have two months to get supporters."

Nualphan is seen as the frontrunner in the election as members of her team include representatives from top Thai League 1 clubs including Buriram United, BG Pathum United, Muang Thong United, Chonburi and Chiang Rai United.

Even incumbent FAT president Somyot Poompunmuang said she is the suitable person to take the post.

However, it remains unclear if Pol Gen Somyot will seek re-election.