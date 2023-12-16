Kunlavut's China campaign ends with Antonsen defeat

World champion Kunlavut Vitidsarn lost 21-16, 21-11 to Denmark's Anders Antonsen in their last Group B match at the BWF World Tour Finals in Hangzhou, China, on Friday.

The Thai, who has just returned from an injury lay-off, was beaten by the Dane in 49 minutes in the season finale.

He bowed out of the US$2.5 million tournament without a single win, having lost to Jonatan Christie of Indonesia and home star Li Shifeng.

Despite the Hangzhou setback, Kunlavut, 22, has enjoyed one of his best seasons on tour. Apart from the world title, the Chon Buri native had two other wins in India and Thailand.

In the women's doubles, Thai duo Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Prajongjai also suffered an early exit after losing to South Koreans Kim So-Yeong and Kong Hee-Yong 21-15, 21-19.

It was their third defeat in as many matches at Hangzhou.

In the mixed doubles, Thailand's Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai were playing on Friday to avoid a 0-3 performance.

In the women's singles, South Korea's An Se-Young beat Taiwan's Tai Tzu-ying 21-17, 21-15 in Group A.

An and Tai, who both had already secured semi-final spots before their last group match, each had two wins and one defeat.

In the other Group A game, Gregoria Mariska Tunjung of Indonesia defeated South Korea's Kim Ga-Eun 21-14, 20-22, 21-17. Both were eliminated.

In Group B, 2016 Olympic winner Carolina Marin of Spain edged past Tokyo Games champion Chen Yufei of China 25-23, 24-22.

Marin was group winner with a 3-0 record, ahead of Chen (2-1).

China's Han Yue (1-2) beat American Beiwen Zhang (0-3) 22-20, 21-16 in the other Group B match.