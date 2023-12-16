Phachara leading Saudi Open

Thai golfer looking for second Asian Tour victory on Sunday

Phachara Khongwatmai heads into the final round of the Saudi Open with a slim lead as he pursues his second Asaian Tour victory. (Photo: Asian Tour)

RIYADH - Thailand’s Phachara Khongwatmai will take a one-shot lead into the final round of the Saudi Open at the Riyadh Golf Club, after carding a 67 on Saturday that left him on 12 under-par.

Phachara, 24, began his third round level with compatriot Denwit Boriboonsub and Australia’s Todd Sinnott. He is looking for his second Asian Tour win, after winning the Laguna Phuket Championship in December 2021.

Phachara’s birdie on the 10th put him four shots ahead of Denwit who double-bogeyed the same hole.

Denwit, the Thailand Open winner last week, rallied to birdie the next three holes, and carded a three-under 68 to leave him just off the pace going into Sunday’s final round.

Sinnott bogeyed the sixth to lose ground, but three birdies on the back nine leaves him third, two shots behind the leader, alongside Veer Ahlawat of India and Travis Smyth of Australia.

Smyth began the day five shots off the pace before six birdies on the front nine put him back in contention. He got one more birdie on the back nine to finish on seven under-par 64.

The Saudi Open, which has a $1-million prize fund, is the season-ending event on the Asian Tour.