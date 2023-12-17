Medals presented to Badminton World Federation winners

Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul, centre, Deputy President of the Badminton World Federation (BWF) and an International Olympic Committee member, presented medals to the winners at the HSBC BWF World Tour Finals 2023 in Hangzhou, China, on Sunday.

In the Men’s Singles, India’s Sathish Kumar Karunakaran beat compatriot Ayush Shetty.

In the Women’s Singles, Taiwan’s Tai Tzu Ying beat Spaniard Carolina Marin.

India’s Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto beat Singapore’s Terry Hee Yong Kai and Jessica Tan Wei Han to take the Mixed Doubles crown.

In the Women’s Doubles, Taiwan’s Chen Qing Chen and Jia Yi Fan beat South Korea’s Baek Ha Na and Lee So Hee, while Taiwan’s Kang Min Hyuk and Seo Seung Jae took the Men’s Doubles title by beating China’s Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang.



