Chanathip, Pansa out of Thai squad

Thailand will play Japan in a friendly in Tokyo on Jan 1. (Photo: Reuters)

The Football Association of Thailand (FAT) on Tuesday announced the 23-member national team for an away friendly against Japan on Jan 1 after a day's delay.

Thailand will be without crafty playmaker Chanathip Songkrasin, who is reportedly nursing an injury sustained during the 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifier against China over a month ago.

Pansa Hemviboon, who also limped off the pitch in the game against China, is also not in the team, which was originally scheduled to be announced on Monday.

Another notable exclusion is Buriram United's prolific striker Supachai Chaided, who had faced criticism from former Thailand star Piyapong Piu-On for his performance against Singapore in Thailand's second Asian zone qualifying game for the World Cup.

Veteran Teerasil Dangda and teen star Suphanat Muenta, who is one of the three foreign-based Thai players along with Supachok Sarachat and Ekanit Panya named in the team, are likely to assume scoring responsibilities.

This will be the first match for the War Elephants under their new head coach Masatada Ishii, who officially took over the post from Brazilian-German tactician Mano Polking this month.

Polking was sacked after a string of poor results, which included the loss to China at home on Nov 16.

The selected players will report for training on Dec 27 and depart for Tokyo two days later.

The friendly will be played at the Tokyo National Stadium on Jan 1 at noon (Thai time) and will be televised live on Thai Rath TV (32).