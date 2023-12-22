Suphanat held back, Worachit in

Thailand's Worachit Kanitsribumphen.

Thailand coach Masatada Ishii has called up Port midfielder Worachit Kanitsribumphen to replace Suphanat Mueanta for the friendly with Japan on New Year's Day.

The Japanese boss was forced to make the decision after Suphanat's club, OH Leuven of Belgium, informed the Football Association of Thailand (FAT) that they want their players to work with new coach Oscar Garcia of Spain.

"This is the time that we want the players to stay and work closely with Oscar Garcia who we appointed as the new head coach last month," the club said.

"The team have two important games against KAA Gent on December 22 and against AS Eupen on December 26," said OH Leuven, who have not won in the domestic league for seven consecutive matches.

Ishii said it was a pity to lose Suphanat because he knew him well from the days when they both were at Thai League 1 champions Buriram United.

"I know how Bank [Suphanat) plays. It would be good to have him in the team. But I understand his situation," said Ishii, who will begin his stint as Thailand coach against his country in Tokyo on Jan 1.

The Japanese said he would call up Suphanat for the Asian Cup in Qatar next month.

As for Worachit, Ishii said he did a good job in Port's 4-1 win against Buriram at the weekend.

The War Elephants will also be without midfielder Chanathip Songkrasin and defender Pansa Hemviboon who are both nursing injuries.

The match between Thailand and Japan kicks off at noon, Thai time, and will be televised live on Thai Rath TV.