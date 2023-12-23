ONE Lumpinee 46: Tawanchai retains title against Superbon

Tawanchai PK Saenchai, right, in action against Superbon Singha Mawynn at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on Friday.

ONE Championship has had a stellar year with a focus on Muay Thai, but the world’s largest martial arts organisation saved the best till last with ONE Lumpinee 46: Tawanchai vs. Superbon on Friday.

The action-packed card inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, offered up world-class all-striking affairs. And with the magic of Muay Thai in four-ounce gloves, an array of finishes was undeniable as ONE Championship closed out 2023.

In a historic headliner, Tawanchai PK Saenchai finally went toe-to-toe with former ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion Superbon Singha Mawynn. However, Tawanchai’s profound striking enabled him to edge out Superbon and pick up the majority decision and retain his gold after all five rounds.

The co-main event saw Prajanchai PK Saenchai make short work of Joseph Lasiri. The Thai legend took the fight to his Italian nemesis, needing less than 90 seconds to unify the ONE Strawweight Muay Thai World Championship with an elbow.

Getting the World Title action started, “The Queen” Phetjeeja punched her way to the ONE Interim Atomweight Kickboxing World Championship after five rounds of action with decorated striker Anissa Meksen, pocketing the unanimous decision as a result.

ONE Friday Fights 46: Tawanchai vs. Superbon Full Results:

- Tawanchai PK Saenchai defeats Superbon Singha Mawynn via majority decision to retain the ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Title

- Prajanchai PK Saenchai defeats Joseph Lasiri via KO (left elbow) at 1:28 of round one to unify the ONE Strawweight Muay Thai World Title

- Phetjeeja defeats Anissa Meksen via unanimous decision to claim the ONE Interim Atomweight Kickboxing World Title

- Nico Carrillo defeats Nong-O Hama via KO (left elbow) at 1:28 of round two (Muay Thai – bantamweight)

- Seksan Or Kwanmuang defeats River Daz via split decision (Muay Thai – catchweight 140 lbs)

- Nabil Anane defeats Muangthai PK Saenchai via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – catchweight 136 lbs)

- Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai defeats Fariyar Aminipour via KO (body shot) at 2:51 of round one (Muay Thai – bantamweight)

- Jaosuayai Sor Dechapan defeats Petsukumvit Boi Bangna via majority decision (Muay Thai – flyweight)

- Suablack Tor Pran49 defeats Craig Coakley via KO (body shot combo) at 2:15 of round one (Muay Thai – bantamweight)

- Chorfah Tor Sangtiennoi defeats Eisaku Ogasawara via KO (right punch) at 0:57 of round two (Muay Thai – catchweight 132 lbs)

- Suriyanlek Por Yenying defeats Yodkritsada Sor Sommai via KO (right punch) at 0:15 of round two (Muay Thai – catchweight 132 lbs)



