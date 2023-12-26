Teguramori returns to lead Rabbits' charge for T1 title

BG Pathum United's Sarach Yooyen, No.6, in action against Nakhon Pathom.

Makoto Teguramori has returned as the coach of title-chasing BG Pathum United, the Thai League 1 giants announced on Monday.

Teguramori of Japan was in charge of the Rabbits when he took the former champions to a second-place finish in the top-flight at the end of the 2021-2022 season.

However, he was sacked after some lacklustre results and moved on to coach Chonburi where he resigned recently to assume responsibility for the Sharks' poor run this season.

Without injured duo Chanathip Songkrasin and Teerasil Dangda, Pathum suffered a blow to their title hopes on Sunday night when they lost 2-1 to Nakhon Pathom United in a league battle under interim coach Surachai Jaturapatarapong.

Teguramori will take over the team in the second leg of the season when the league returns in February after the Asian Cup, although certain teams will have to play their postponed games before that.

Taku Ito stole a loose ball and deftly chipped it over Pathum goalkeeper Chatchai Budprom to give Nakhon Pathom the lead after 48 minutes.

Ito picked up his second goal of the night seven minutes later when his shot was deflected into the net by Jakkapan Praisuwan.

Pathum's Shinnaphat Leeaoh pulled one back for the Rabbits, who were led by captain Sarach Yooyen, in the 90th minute when his shot deflected off Lesley Ablorh.

Pathum United trail leaders Bangkok United, who have a game in hand, by five points.

Bangkok United also dropped points at home on Sunday night after a 1-1 draw with Police Tero.

The Angels needed an injury time effort from Willen Mota to seal a point after Maxx Creevey had given Police the advantage in the fourth minute.

Elsewhere, hosts Chiang Rai United were held to a 1-1 draw by bottom-placed PT Prachuap.

Lamphun Warriors boosted their hopes of surviving in the top league by moving further away from the relegation zone with a 5-1 hammering of visiting Trat.