Adisak joins Angels after Malaysian flop

Adisak Kraisorn during his stint with Muang Thong United in 2022.

Former Thailand striker Adisak Kraisorn has joined leaders Bangkok United for the second leg of the Thai League 1.

Adisak, who had played for several big clubs such as Buriram United, BEC Tero Sasana (now Police Tero), Port and Muang Thong United, moved to the Malaysian Super League last season to play for Terengganu FC.

The 32-year-old had a difficult spell in Malaysia, scoring only three goals in 19 matches for the club.

Adisak was a member of the Thai national team that won the 2013 SEA Games gold medal in Myanmar.

He was also part of the team that finished fourth at the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon, South Korea.

He also helped Thailand win the Asean Championships in 2014, 2020 and 2022.

By joining Bangkok United, Adisak will reunite with coach Totchtawan Sripan, who was the former Muang Thong United boss.

Meanwhile BG Pathum United have also strengthened their squad by adding Chananan Pombuppha to their roster.

The 31-year-old Chananan was at Bangkok United during the first leg of the season but failed to make the starting line-up.

The second leg of the Thai League 1 season will begin on Feb 9.

FA Thailand Talent ID

The Football Association of Thailand (FAT) and the sport's world governing body Fifa have announced the FA Thailand Talent ID project on Thursday.

The project is aiming to scout young players under 17 years of age -- men and women -- from all over the country to add to the national youth team's database.

These players will have a chance to be selected to train for the national youth teams and compete in international tournaments.

Asian Cup prediction

Thailand will be eliminated from the group stage at the AFC Asian Cup in Qatar, according to the Super Computer prediction held by The Alkass Sports Channels.

Hosts Qatar, the defending champions, are predicted to reach the semi-finals of the tournament while Japan will win the continental title for the fifth time, beating Iran in the final.

None of the other three Asean teams -- Vietnam, Indonesia and Malaysia -- will make it to the last 16 round.

Thailand, who are in Group F, will begin their campaign against Kyrgyzstan on Feb 16.