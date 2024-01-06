Buriram target Angels' scalp

Defending champions Buriram United are looking to close gap on leaders Bangkok United when the two sides meet in a Thai League 1 action on Saturday.

A victory on Saturday would help the Thunder Castle, who are seven points behind the Angels on 27 points, overtake Port and BG Pathum United and move to second in the standings at the end of the first leg of the season.

Port and BG Pathum both have 29 points.

The match, which was postponed from September last year due to heavy rain, will take place at True Stadium at 7pm.

Buriram will head into the game on the back of two consecutive wins while the Angels dropped points with draws in their last two matches.

Buriram, who beat Uthai Thani and Prachuap in their last two games, will be without defender Dion Cools who is off to the Asian Cup with Malaysia but the likes of Goran Causic, Theerathon Bunmathan, Supachai Chaided and Pansa Hemviboon are fit to start.

Bangkok United will be without Pokklaw A-Nan, who is still injured, but coach Totchtawan Sripan is not concerned about their form despite their latest results.

"I am still happy with the team although we have dropped some points in our last two matches," said Totchtawan, whose team are five points ahead of the chasing pack despite draws with Police Tero (1-1) and Chonburi (0-0) in their last two games. "I am happy with my players who are doing their best in every match. It is all about football.

"We will try our best to win the match with Buriram and get three points at our home ground," he added.