Dechapol, Sapsiree earn a shot at India Open mixed doubles crown

Brilliant fightback: Mixed doubles sixth seeds Dechapol Puavaranukroh, left, and Sapsiree Taerattanachai. badminton photo

Mixed doubles stars Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai will vie for their first title since May last year after reaching the final at the US$850,000 BWF India Open in New Delhi.

The sixth seeded pair rallied to defeat Ye Hong-wei and Lee Chia-hsin of Taiwan 18-21, 21-15, 21-19 in a 74-minute semi-final of the World Tour Super 750 event on Saturday.

The pair's last title came at the Malaysia Masters in May 2023, while their last appearance in a final came at the Japan Open in July.

It was another tough duel for the Thai duo, who also survived a three-game battle against defending champions and second seeds Yuta Watanabe and Arisa Higashino of Japan on Friday.

They will take on fifth seeds Jiang Zhenbang and Wei Yaxin of China for the title.

Jiang and Wei defeated seventh seeds Kim Won-Ho and Jeong Na-Eun of South Korea 21-19, 21-18.

Fourth seed Tai Tzu-ying of Taiwan defeated Yeo Jia Min of Singapore 21-13, 21-18 to advance to the women's singles decider.

The Taiwanese will meet the winner of the second semi-final between second seed Chen Yufei or Wang Zhiyi, both from China.

Zhang Shuxian and Zheng Yu reached the women's doubles final after beating fellow Chinese Li Wenmei and Liu Xuanxuan 19-21, 21-17, 21-18.

They will face either Mayu Matsumoto and Wakana Nagahara of Japan or Baek Ha-Na and Lee So-Hee of South Korea for the title.