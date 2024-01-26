Thailand, Saudi Arabia end in goalless draw, move into knockouts

Santipharp Channgom (right) and Saranon Anuin react after Thailand and Saudi Arabia ended in a draw in their final match of Group F at Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar, on Thursday. (Reuters photo)

Thailand and Saudi Arabia moved into the knockout phase of the Asian Cup on Thursday after a goalless draw in the final match of Group F in Qatar.

Thailand head coach Masatada Ishii decided to rest some key players in the game at Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, and the 113-ranked War Elephants managed a draw with Saudi Arabia, who are spotted 56 in the Fifa rankings.

Thailand finished second in Group F and will face Uzbekistan on Tuesday. Saudi Arabia, who topped the group, will meet South Korea.

Oman, another favourite team in Group F, failed to advance after a 1-1 draw with Kyrgyzstan. Indonesia are another team from Asean who enter the last 16 after Oman could not secure the crucial win on Thursday.

Ishii said on Wednesday that the Thais would not go out for attacks when they took on the Saudis as he hoped to share a point with the former champions.

“We will be playing more defensively than the previous two games because we need to stop them from scoring. But at the same time, we will try to create openings and score as well," the Japanese coach said.



