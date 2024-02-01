ONE turning Muay Thai into soft power

Chatri Sityodtong explaining his 40-year odyssey.

"One Championship's ascent wasn't without challenges," says Chatri Sityodtong, the Chief Executive Officer of ONE Championship, the internationally renowned martial arts organisation.

In a recent interview, Chatri narrated ONE's journey from initial setbacks to global dominance, highlighting the company's early struggles with "complete failure" due to broadcasters' reluctance and a lack of top-tier fighters.

"The first three years were a complete failure because no TV broadcaster wanted to air our content. They didn't believe in a young company, and in the early days, we didn't have the best fighters. Today, we boast the best fighters globally, and partner with the biggest broadcasters and media publications," he explained.

The pivotal turning point, according to Chatri, was the strategic shift towards values, sharing stories of fighters and a commitment to martial arts values such as integrity and respect.

"These are stories that families can celebrate with their children, emphasising integrity, humanity, and compassion. Martial arts values that inspire countries and the world, along with stories about the fighters' achievements and failures," said Chatri.

"Values combined with having the very best fighters on the planet is how we became the biggest organisation in the world."

Chatri, with four decades in the field, explained the transformation of Muay Thai into a global sport, emphasising the delicate balance of preserving tradition while adapting to international standards.

The key, he stressed, was presenting the sport as truly international discipline, focusing on the essence of competition rather than cultural nuances. This approach distinguishes ONE Championship from traditional Muay Thai, contributing to its global resonance.

"I've been involved in this for 40 years -- as a student, fighter, teacher, and now CEO. The most challenging thing about Muay Thai is that it is a self-defence art. It involves punches, elbows, kicks, and knees, making it a real-life self-defence technique. So, actually, there's no difference between One Championship and Muay Thai. What we did differently was that we added value to the product and the sport," he noted.

Regarding the decline in conventional Muay Thai's popularity, Chatri attributed it to scandals, manipulated losses, fake judges in fights, and gambling influence over the results. ONE Championship's solution was to purify the sport, ensuring it stands as a spectacle of skill and athleticism, free from external influences like gambling. This commitment to the purity of the sport has resonated with audiences globally, drawing them to the organisation's events, he said.

ONE Championship, he said, actively contributes to promoting Thai soft power on the global stage. By broadcasting ONE Lumpinee to 190 countries weekly, the organisation showcases not just Thailand's national treasure, Muay Thai, but also athletes from around the world. This positions Muay Thai as a global phenomenon rather than an exclusive Thai treasure.

"Right now, ONE Lumpinee is fought every Friday and broadcast live to 190 countries around the world. This is soft power because we're creating the content that the whole world is watching. And we're showing our national treasure Muay Thai. And athletes from all over the world are here. We have English champions, Thai champions, American champions, Japanese champions, and Muay Thai has become not just a Thai treasure but a world treasure," he said.

He credited the Thai government, military, and fans for their unwavering support.

ONE Championship has become the number one show in Thailand across various content types, and this support has been instrumental in its success, he said. The global reach of ONE Championship, he emphasised, enhances Thailand's image internationally, attracting tourism and investments.