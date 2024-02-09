Totchtawan expects tough battle at Kirins

Bangkok United and Muang Thong drew 0-0 in the first leg of the season.

After more than a month's break, the Thai League 1 season resumes on Friday with a clash between leaders Bangkok United and Muang Thong United at Thunder Dome Stadium.

Muang Thong are currently 10th in the standings with 18 points from 15 games while Bangkok United are on top with 34 points.

Both teams drew 0-0 in the first leg of the season.

Bangkok United coach Totchtawan Sripan expects a tough match at the Kirins' home ground. "This will be the first game of the second leg and playing at Muang Thong United will not be easy at all," said Totchtawan, who was a former coach of the Kirins.

"Muang Thong are a strong team and when they play on their home ground they get big support from their crowd.

"Of course we want to win the game to extend the lead but at least a point will be fine for us," he added.

Star players Weerathep Pomphan and Adisak Kraisorn will face their former club Muang Thong, who have strengthened their squad by adding former Ulsan Hyundai player Lee Jae-Sung and Kotaro Omori, who is on loan from Jubilo Iwata, to their roster.

Second-placed Buriram United will travel to sixth-placed Lamphun Warriors on Sunday while third-placed Port will visit Police Tero on the same day. Fourth-placed BG Pathum United will visit bottom club PT Prachuap while struggling Chonburi are away to Khon Kaen United on Saturday.