Stars set to dazzle at Honda Thailand

Pajaree Anannarukarn, left, Eila Galitsky, centre, and Natthakritta Vongtaveelap attend a press conference on Friday.

The Honda LPGA Thailand 2024 promises world-class excitement with a star-studded line-up spearheaded by top-ranked players Lilia Vu, Celine Boutier, Yin Ruoning and Ariya Jutanugarn.

The 17th edition of the tournament will feature 72 golfers vying for a total prize purse of US$1.7 million (approx 62 million baht) while an exclusive reward -- the all-new Honda Accord, valued at 1,799,000 Baht -- will go to the first player who makes a hole-in-one at the 16th hole.

The Feb 22-25 event will take place at Siam Country Club Old Course in Pattaya.

The 72-strong field includes 60 golfers from the 'Priority List' of the 2023 LPGA Tour and 12 invited players, including the Honda LPGA Thailand 2024 National Qualifiers winner.

Among the Priority List golfers are Vu, Boutier and Yin. Last year, these three players excelled, collectively winning a total of 10 titles.

Vu secured four titles, including two majors; Boutier claimed four titles, including one major; and Yin captured two titles, including one major.

Allisen Corpuz, the US Women's Open winner, and former world No.1 Ko Jin-Young are confirmed participants, along with Amy Yang, who is competing for her fourth championship.

There are five Thai players from the Priority List including Ariya, Pajaree Anannarukarn, Jasmine Suwannapura, Chanettee Wannasaen and Patty Tavatanakit.

Six Thais are among the twelve players who earned sponsor invitations.

They are Moriya Jutanugarn, Natthakritta Vongtaveelap, Pornanong Phatlum, Jaravee Boonchant, Eila Galitsky and Suwichaya Winitchayatham, who triumphed at the Honda LPGA Thailand 2024 National Qualifier.

Invitations were extended to Shi Yuting of China and sisters Chisato Iwai and Akie Iwai from Japan along with Luci Li from the US.

"Winning the championship was a great start to 2023 and the best season of my professional career. I feel excited and ready to come back to defend the title. New faces among the LPGA champions and new Thai athletes are joining the event, making it even more enjoyable," said defending champion Vu.

Pajaree, a two-time winner on the LPGA Tour, said: "The Honda LPGA Thailand holds a special place in my heart. It's a competition on a great golf course, played in front of Thai golf fans and many Thai golf friends. The atmosphere is unmatched and I will give my best in every aspect."

Tickets are now available in both general admission and VIP categories at www.hondalpgathailand.com. Individuals under 16 and those above 60 can register for free admission.