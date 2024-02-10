Argentina friendlies in China scrapped amid Messi fallout

Lionel Messi of Inter Miami takes part in a friendly match against the Japanese side Vissel Kobe at Japan National Stadium in Tokyo on Wednesday, three days after sitting out a match in Hong Kong. (Photo: Reuters)

BEIJING - Argentina’s friendly football match against Ivory Coast, scheduled to be held in Beijing in March, has been cancelled, the Chinese city’s football association said on Saturday, following a backlash against superstar Lionel Messi’s failure to play in a match in Hong Kong.

The announcement came a day after Hangzhou sports authorities also cancelled a friendly between Argentina and Nigeria after Messi’s failure to play for his US Major League Soccer club Inter Miami in Hong Kong last Sunday caused widespread anger among fans.

“Beijing does not plan, for the moment, to organise the match in which Lionel Messi was to participate,” the Beijing Football Association said in a statement to local media.

Messi, who did not play in the friendly in Hong Kong due to a reported injury, appeared as a second-half substitute on Wednesday in Inter Miami’s friendly against Vissel Kobe in Tokyo.

Organisers of the Hong Kong friendly, Tatler Asia, announced a 50% refund on tickets, which cost fans up to HK$4,880 (22,400 baht), following criticism from the Hong Kong government.