Fired-up Angels look to create history

Bangkok United coach totchtawan Sripan and defender Manuel Tom Bihr attend a press conference on Tuesday.

Bangkok United will be bidding to become the fourth Thai club to advance to the quarter-finals of AFC Champions League when they face Japan's Yokohama F Marinos in the return leg of their last-16 round clash on Wednesday.

The Angels had shown great resilience to recover from a two-goal deficit to force a 2-2 draw in the first leg and will be determined to be just as impressive when the two sides meet at the Yokohama International Stadium.

Bangkok United coach Totchtawan Sripan told a pre-match press conference yesterday that his men were keen to win over the hearts of their fans once again on Wednesday.

"We don't get chances like these very often, playing against a top Japanese club," said the former Thailand midfielder.

"Marinos are a big team and of course we are the underdogs in every department of the game.

"It will be big test for us which will help us gauge the quality of our squad in comparison to the big Asian clubs.

"The draw in the last game has given us a lot of confidence and the players have gained lots of experience from our successful campaign in the group stage."

Bangkok United's fightback in the first leg was not really a surprise as the Thai side have been a revelation in the AFC Champions League this season.

Marinos, however, will be desperate to get the job done as they seek to avoid a third AFC Champions League exit at the last-16 stage.

The Japanese club has never made it to the quarter-finals and will be eager to make the most of their home ground advantage and improve their past record.

Angels were firmly in control of their destiny in the group stage and will be fired up to become the first Thai club to beat a Japanese side on their own soil.

The match between Marinos and Bangkok United will kick off at 6pm (Thai time) on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, former champions Chiang Rai United failed to break the defensive wall erected by hosts Khon Kaen United and had to settle for a point in a Thai League 1 match on Monday night.

The game, in which both sides created few chances of scoring, eventually ended in a goalless draw.