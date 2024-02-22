Nualphan's election gets official nod

FAT president Nualphan Lamsam. PR

The Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT) has officially ratified former national men's team manager Nualphan Lamsam's election as the new Football Association of Thailand (FAT) president.

In an official letter sent to the FAT on Wednesday, the government's sports controlling arm also approved the election of all five vice-presidents of the association and its 18 executive board members.

Nualphan, nicknamed "Madam Pang" by the local media, won the FAT presidential election on Feb 8, polling 68 of the total 73 votes. A total of five contestants had vied for the office of the FAT president.

The SAT declared that entire electoral process was in order and confirmed that Nualphan will be the president of the FAT starting from the day of her election to Feb 8, 2028.

It was a historic triumph for Nualphan.

She won by claiming 93 percent of the total votes, the highest ever in the history of the FAT.

Nualphan also became the first woman to take over the role of the FAT president in the 108-year history of the association.

She is also the first woman chief of a national football governing body in Asia.

At the moment, there are seven women in the world heading their country's football associations. They are Debbie Hewitt (England), Cindy Parlow Cone (USA), Lise Klaveness (Norway), Sonia Bien-Aime (Turks and Caicos Islands), Pascale Van Damme (Belgium) and Anya James (Bahamas).