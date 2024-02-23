Patty tied for lead at Honda LPGA

Thai star looking to pull away from very crowded field in Pattaya

Patty Tavatanakit of Thailand, who won 700,000 euros at the Aramco Saudi Ladies International last week, is looking for another victory on home ground this week.

Patty Tavatanakit of Thailand moved into a three-way tie for the lead on Friday after the second round of the Honda LPGA Thailand 2024 tournament.

Fresh off a big confidence-building victory in Saudi Arabia a week ago, the 2021 LPGA Rookie of the Year shot her second straight 5-under par 67 to move to 10 under, alongside Madelene Sagstrom of Sweden and Kim Sei-young of South Korea.

Second-year pro Jaravee Boonchant is one shot off the lead at 9-under, tied with Albane Valenzuela of Switzerland and Kim Hyo-joo of South Korea.

First-round leader Chien Peiyun of Taiwan struggled with windy conditions at the Siam Country Club Old Course in Chon Buri and had to settle for a par, leaving her at 8-under heading into the third round.

Ariya Jutanugarn, who became the only Thai to win the Honda event in 2021, tied with Valenzuela for best round of the day, with nine birdies against just two bogeys to move up to 7-under par for the tournament.

Thai amateur Eila Galitsky also had another solid round, going 4-under to bring her two-day total to 6-under.

World No.1 and defending champion Lilia Vu of the United States recovered from a disappointing one-over par first round and improved to 4-under.

The field remains exceedingly tight, with 22 players at 6-under par or better, so no lead will be safe on Saturday.

Co-leader Kim, who won the Women’s PGA Championship in 2020, is chasing a 13th LPGA title.

Patty will be looking for just her second LPGA victory — she has 15 top-10 finishes — and her first since winning the ANA Inspiration in 2021. The tournament she won last week in Riyadh was a Ladies European Tour event.

Sagstrom, ranked 65th in the world, managed five birdies in her front nine to finish with a five-under 67 for the second day running.

“I’m happy that I kept it together in the end,” said the Swede, who is also seeking her second LPGA win. “Obviously would’ve liked another two birdies in the back nine, but I started so solid, so I can’t complain.”

The tournament features 72 golfers vying for a total prize purse of $1.7 million.