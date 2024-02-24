Buriram set to extend lead, take on falling Police Tero

PT Prachuap players take part in a training session.

Leaders Buriram United look to extend their advantage in the Thai League 1 standings as the Thunder Castle host Police Tero at their Chang Arena on Saturday.

Buriram, who have 39 points from 18 matches, could move four points clear of second-placed Bangkok United, who face a tricky trip to BG Pathum United on Sunday.

Defending champions Buriram go into the game on the back of three successive wins while Police Tero lost their last three and are just one place above the drop zone on 19 points.

In other games today, third-placed Port, who drew with Prachuap in the previous game, will be keen to take three points as they host lowly Trat at their PAT stadium while fifth-placed Chiang Rai face seventh-placed Lamphun in the northern derby.

Meanwhile, coach Sasom Pobprasert said it is about time his Prachuap side start winning games.

The Killer Wasps, who are without a win in their last five games, take on Khon Kaen United at their Sam Aoh stadium on Saturday.

Sasom is yet to taste a win since he began his reign at the end of January. The Killer Wasps drew all of their three matches since the season restarted early this month.

"It will not be easy but I believe that our home game tomorrow [today] against Khon Kaen is the right time for the players to finally get a win," said Sasom.

PT Prachuap are currently bottom of the 16-team standings with just 13 points while Khon Kaen are 11th with 20 points. Both teams played 18 games.