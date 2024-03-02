Port seek to join Buriram at summit

Police Tero's new coach Tan Cheng Hoe. (Photo: Police Tero FC)

Port could join leaders Buriram United at the top of the Thai Legaue 1 standings with an away win at Khon Kaen United on Saturday.

Second-placed Port, who began the second leg of the season with three wins and a draw, are on 39 points from 19 games, just three behind leaders Thunder Castle, who will not be in action until Sunday when they host third-placed Bangkok United.

Both teams head into Saturday's match-up with contrasting results in the previous week. Port beat Trat 1-0 while 12th-placed Khon Kaen fell to bottom club PT Prachuap 1-0.

Port will be without their star striker Hamilton Suares, who is still nursing an injury, and defender Chalermsak Aukkee, due to suspension.

Meanwhile fourth-placed BG Pathum United will visit Lamphun Warriors, hoping to secure all three points to keep alive their slim hopes of winning the Thai League 1 title this season.

Pathum, who are on 34 points, will be without veteran strikers Teerasil Dangda and Chananan Pombuppha, who was sent off during the match against Bangkok United last Sunday.

However, the return of playmaker Chanathip Songkrasin will give the team a big boost while Danilo Alves and Freddy will also be available for selection.

In other games today, hosts Police Tero, led by new coach Tan Cheng Hoe, will face Nakhon Pathom United and Sukhothai will welcome a Chiang Rai visit.