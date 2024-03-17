Nualphan hopes for a good result against Koreans

Nualphan Lamsam

Nualphan Lamsam has admitted that Thailand are the underdogs against South Korea but the new Football Association of Thailand (FAT) president is not giving up hope for the War Elephants springing a surprise in the 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers.

The Thais are scheduled to take on South Korea in the second round of the Asian Zone Group C qualifying tournament on Thursday and March 26.

Nualphan said Thailand will be up against a team who are the favourites to progress to the third and final stage of the Asian zone qualifiers as the winners of Group C.

"The South Koreans are ranked 22nd in the world, while we are at No.101 in the Fifa rankings, but anything can happen in football," said the FAT president.

"We know that we face a mammoth task because we are in a difficult group comprising China, Singapore and South Korea.

"The other thing is that our home defeat at the hands of China in our first group game has left us in a difficult position.

"But we are looking forward to the home and away games with South Korea and I am sure every member of the team is eager to do well for the country.

"I would like to invite all the Thai football fans to come and cheer the team in our home game at Rajamangala National Stadium on March 26."

The away match on Thursday will kick off at Seoul World Cup Stadium at 6pm (Thai time) and the home game on March 26 will start at 7.30pm.